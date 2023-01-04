Foundation empowers 25 widows in FCT

By Bridget Ikyado

The Nikki Udezue Foundation on Wednesday empowered 25 widows in Jiwa community, FCT under its ‘Widows Smile Initiative.’

The President and Founder of the Foundation, Mrs Nkiruka Udezue in an interview with newsmen, said widows, orphans and the downtrodden in the society deserved special attention.

She said the foundation’s vision was primarily to empower the underprivileged, especially widows and orphans.

“The foundation is empowering the widows in Jiwa with N750, 000 and food items of over N500, 000.

“I call on more well-meaning Nigerians to assist the vulnerable people in the country.

“If these women are empowered, it will give them courage to move on and lifts the family to be able to sustain the children that are left behind.

“We do hope to have follow up because for every widow we impact, we must come back here to see what they have done and how we can further assist them.

“Empowering the widows, the orphans, women, the girl child, is really my focus. The impact is to be able to give them a voice, give them encouragement. “she said.

Udezue said that the gesture was to put smiles on their faces and make them self-reliant.