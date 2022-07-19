Foundation empowers 2,000 persons on business development in Kogi

An non-governmental organisation –Mentor-Box Foundation — on Tuesday began the training for more than 2,000 youths, women and persons with disabilities in the three senatorial districts of Kogi.

A statement by Mrs Eunice Emmanuel-Agada, the Co-Founder, Mentor-Box Foundation, in Lokoja, said that the project was an initiative of Innovation Support Network (ISN), aimed at equipping the vulnerable groups to access credit opportunities.

Emmanuel-Agada described ISN as Nigeria’s national network of more than 100 entrepreneurships.

She added that the ISN remained an innovation and technology hub, providing policy advocacy; creating linkages between corporates, academia, funders and development partners; and promoting structures that drive hub sustainability.

According to her, ISN is collaborating with Mentor- Box Foundation to support 2,500 beneficiaries across the three senatorial districts in Kogi.

She added that the project seeks to provide free training for 60 per cent women, 30 per cent youths and 10 per cent people with disabilities in rural and urban areas.

The co-founder noted that business training would equip the beneficiaries to access credit opportunities, such as the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) that could help to propel their businesses.

“Participants who are drawn from the three senatorial districts of Kogi will be provided with information on how to access NYIF through awareness and socialisation,” she said.

Emmanuel-Agada said that the project, which began on July 4, would last for two years, adding that communities in Anyigba, Lokoja, Girinya and Okene had benefited in the state.(NAN)

