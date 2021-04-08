Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation on Thursday empowered 108 vulnerable people selected from the 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Nasarawa State.

Dr Imam Abdullahi-Shaibu, Director-General of the Foundation, said on Thursday in Lafia, that the foundation distributed N1, 010,000 to 27 persons as support for educational pursuit and N500,000 to 14 persons as humanitarian support.

Others are: economic empowerment of N2, 050, 000 to 53 persons, N440,000 to 12 persons with health challenges and two persons were given grinding machines.

Abdullahi-Shaibu said, during the presentation of the money and items, that the gesture was aimed at bettering the living conditions of the poor to make their lives worthwhile.

He said the foundation had given similar donations across the country.

He explained that the foundation was able to identify the vulnerable people in the state through recommendations by some Islamic groups.

According to him, the organisation usually raises funds through arms (Zakat) from Muslim faithfuls and thereafter donate to the poor to improve their lives.

“Those given arms through the organisation were Muslims who are conscious of their responsibility as required by God based on Islamic teaching,” the Director-General added.

In his remarks, Isiaka Dauda, Madaki Lafia who represented Sidi Bage, Emir of Lafia, lauded the organisation for the support for the vulnerable and urged other organisations to emulate the foundation.

The Emir of Lafia, however, tasked the beneficiaries to use the money and items for the purpose they were given to add value to their lives and their families. (NAN)

