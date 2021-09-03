Foundation empowers 100 women with N2m in Ogun

September 3, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



An NGO, Owu Empowerment Foundation, has empowered 100 women with N2 million grant to their small scale enterprises.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the foundation also equipped 50 unemployed youths with information and technology (ICT) and driving skills.

of the foundation, Chief Banji Oyegbami, said these on Friday Abeokuta while briefing journalists on the empowerment scheme.

According to Oyegbami, the foundation is a community- based association, established by Owu Kingdom Abeokuta to improve the standard of living of its indigenes.

The Owu high chief disclosed that the women would get N20, 000 each as grant, while the youths would be provided with employment opportunities within and outside the state.

Oyegbami said that the foundation was being funded with donations notable indigenes of the kingdom, including President Olusegun Obasanjo, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun and others.

He said that the foundation had been able to raise N22 million through contributions them.

The said that the beneficiaries were drawn villages, towns and districts under Owu kingdom the state.

He further explained that the foundation was a platform for empowering Owu indigenes, stressing that it was to equipping youths and women with entrepreneurial skills to alleviate poverty the state.

“The foundation is a platform where everybody can benefit. We are an agency and we believe the overall prosperity of Owu indigenes.

“We are equipping 20 youths with ICT skills, while the women will get N20,000 each as grants to their small scale enterprises.

“These women are not just our daughters but also our wives whom we married other tribes.

“We are also training 30 youths driving and this is being done partnership with Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) and other private driving schools the state.

“After the training which will last for one month, the beneficiaries will be matched with employees who need their expertise,’’ he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,