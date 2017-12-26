Foundation embarks on sensitisation of Nigerians on civic, moral education

A foundation, Ethics and Moral, Social Justice Trust International, in collaboration with the United Nations Charter, has started the enlightenment of Nigerians on moral and civic rights.

Dr Ugochuma Ibeakanma, President of the organisation, made this known on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Onitsha.

Ibeakanma said that the programme was targeted at making freedom, justice, equity and security acceptable to all, especially the socially marginalised.

“Our objective is to teach individuals on how to obtain peace for self, family, Church, community and the state through imparting holistic knowledge of man’s existence.

“We intend to recreate and reinstitute the original fundamental values of creation, encapsulated in honesty, truth, morality, fairness, equity, justice and moderation for peace to reign in every society.

“The body intends to initiate this new academic perspective, maintain social justice and physical equilibrium through the provision of alternative dispute resolution and free legal services,” he said.

Ibeakanma, also a United Nations Educator and Human Right Defender, said that African countries have yet to anchor their school curriculum on the four pillars for complete education as stipulated by the United Nations.

He listed the four pillars as learning to know; learning to do; learning to live and learning to be.

The president said that absence of the last two pillars in school curricula was the reason for friction in societies and why man was not living well with his fellow humans.

“People are marginalised in their families, by their tradition and economic constraints; and as such, not living their lives as they should.

“It is our hope to make greater number of Nigerians more effective in the society, thereby making civic governance less complicated through our programmes in rural communities across the country,” he said.

He urged stakeholders and governments at all levels to adopt the platform to educate people on applied ethics and morality.

Ibeakanma said that the organisation was also distributing copies of the Nigerian Constitution translated in English, Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba and Pidgin as well as human rights books to further enlighten the citizens. (NAN)