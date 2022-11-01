Foundation embarks on Education Support for the less privileged

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

Meadows Community and Development Outreach (MCDO) has embarked on identifying critical beneficiaries of its project, tagged ‘Education Support for the Less Privilege (ESPLP)’ in Ilorin.In a statement from the Director of Programme, Bashiru Saliu, the project is intended to target 15 pupils that are most vulnerable and out of school to return to school.Saliu said the project intends to align with sustainable development goals 1, 2 and 4, reducing the poverty level, zero hunger of people of that

community and right to education for all.”Right to education for all is by taking kids that are out of school back to school and making them stay in school, paying their school fees, most especially the girl child.”It also provides for the procurement of school sandals, bags, uniforms, basic text books and writing materials, including provision of nutritional support meal.”

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund, about 10.5 million children, aged 5-14 years, are out-of-school in Nigeria, with only 61 per cent of 6–11-year olds regularly attending primary school.”And only 35.6 per cent of children, aged 36-59 months, receive early childhood education,” he said.The programme director added that MCDO intends to run the project and measure the impact for possible upscale. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

