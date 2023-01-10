Foundation donates N500m to Obasanjo’s library

By Temitope Ponle

The Future Africa Leaders Foundation (FALF), has donated N500 million to former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo’s Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a statement issued by the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Loveworld, Pastor Ifeoma Chiemeka on Tuesday, FALF is the sub-organisation of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI).

The donation was made to the library on Jan. 3, as Obasanjo also received the 2022 winners of the Future Africa Leaders Award, held on Dec. 31, 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the foundation awards 10 youths, from different countries in Africa, with 10,000 dollars each, and a star winner amongst them with an additional 25,000 dollars annually.

The awards given is for the youths to support their work in developing Africa from their locality.

The award was founded in 2013 by COFI.

Speaking on behalf of COFI, Chiemeka said the library was a historic, tourist and academic centre, established as a national archive for the preservation of documents and materials.

The COO said there was the need to support its further growth for future references.

She also said the library was established for the purpose of deepening democracy, engaging the citizenry, and to seek the enhancement of transparency and accountability.

She, however, said this was to ensure the policy choices of Nigeria and other African countries were better understood, and in line with the ideology of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

“Aside from mentorship and provision of facilities for the most vulnerable in communities across the African continents, we also have over 2000 youths who are currently under our educational scholarship programmes.

“The foundation is also impacting African youths around the world through mentorship programmes that enable them to tackle prevalent challenges in Africa, and also various projects aimed at building young people and preparing them for a positive future,” she added.

Also speaking, a Senior Executive Director, FALF, Olajumoke Akinsanya, said the foundation had identified more than 100 youths who had the potential to be leaders within their communities and countries.

“The foundation fosters these young leaders through training and support initiatives, aimed at helping them to achieve their full ability, and to use their leadership skills to improve the lives of others.

“This programme seeks to recognise, promote and award young men and women, whose exemplary leadership skills have been utilised in developing solutions to issues addressed in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” she said.

She listed the goals to include: No poverty, no hunger, quality healthcare, quality education, gender equality, sanitation and hygiene, renewable energy, jobs and economic growth in Africa.

On his part, the Head of Department, FALF, Ayo Adedeji, said the foundation was ready to do more for African youths, and it was also open to more partnership with like minds.

“Through its programmes, the Future Africa Leaders Foundation hopes to empower African youths to be leaders and change agents, acting to find solutions to challenges facing their various African societies.

“Their acts of service have a powerful impact on their communities, nations and society,” Adedeji added.

Speaking on the impacts, the 2022 star prize winner, 22-year-old Lebsey Petmia from Cameroon, said the award would propel her to do more for her people.

Petmia’s ground breaking projects were on deepening primary health-care for the various vulnerable communities.

“I watch lots of people die from treatable diseases simply because they lack access to healthcare. Even my elder brother died from a minor complication from anaemia.

“So I decided towards making this primary healthcare available by training locals from various communities in Cameroon.

“With this award and the voice it has given me, I’ll advocate for better health policies in Cameroon, especially in the area of health insurance for the less privileged,” she added.

Meanwhile, the 2021 star prize winner, Nervis Tetsop, also from Cameroon, said being a star prize winner had opened greater doors for him in the last one year.

Tetsop also said that FALA winners and ambassadors had become mentors that were mentoring other young Africans on the need to “develop Africa for Africans by Africans”.

“FALA has made my voice so loud now to the extent that no one could ignore my voice.

“It has opened doors for me to the highest places in my native country. I have been able to meet with ministers and top government officials and corporate giants,” he added. (NAN)