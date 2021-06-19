Foundation donates N1.5m instructional materials to Bauchi schools

Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma Foundation (TYDF), an NGO, has donated instructional materials and COVID-19 preventive kits worth over N1.5 million to 12 schools in Bauchi State.

Mr Tesso Akula, Monitoring and Evaluation Manager of the foundation, stated this at the presentation of the items to the schools on Saturday in Bauchi.

Akula said that 12 primary and post basic schools were selected to benefit from the gesture in Darazo, Dass, Warji and Itas Gadau Local Government Areas of the state.

He listed the items to include instructional materials, sanitiser, facemasks and buckets.

The gesture, he said, was in furtherance of the foundation contribution towards reinvigorating the standard of education at the basic level,

According to him, the foundation is working in collaboration with a Bauchi based NGO, Fahimta Women and Youth Development Initiative (FAWOYDI) in the past 10 years.

Akula said the Foundation had contributed towards the construction of schools and provision of instructional materials to schools in rural communities under the partnership with the FAWOYDI.

“Budgeting for education should accommodate fund and incentives, to encourage and motivate supervisors to work effectively for sustainable development in the basic education level.” he said.

In a remark, Alhaji Korijo Umar, Director, School Services in the state’s Ministry of Education, identified lack of incentives for supervisors and teaching personnel as a major obstacle militating against sustainable development in the sector.

“Sound incentive packages are desirable to motivate education supervisors for effective service delivery,” he said.

Earlier, Hajiya Maryam Garba, Executive Director of the FAWOYDI, lauded the gesture, adding that it would go a long way to create enabling teaching and learning environment in the schools.

She said the organisation would scale up monitoring activities to ensure effective utilisation of the donated items in the schools. (NAN)

