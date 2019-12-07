Foundation donates materials to school, tasks FG on quality education

Ane Osiobe International Foundation, an NGO, has called on the Federal Government to implement policies to ensure teaching of quality education in schools, to fast track economic growth of the country.

Mr Ejiro Osiobe, the co-founder of the foundation made the call during the donation of educational materials to Model Primary School pupils in Abuja.

Osiobe said their was need to implement adequate policies that would ensure the teaching of quality education for the development of the sector in the country.

According to him, the foundation is aimed at increasing public understanding on the benefit of supporting the educational advancement and supporting a child that has the desire in getting a sound education.

“The Foundation is a private NGO which anyone that has interest in, may donate and the public has the right to request its financial statements.

“It is also the first online NGO in Nigeria known for operating as an Economic Development Organisation, and includes Health and Nutrition Department, Trendsetters Series, Ane Osiobe Altrisum Farm, and Ane Tree,” Osiobe said.

He said that the NGO founded in 2015, in honour of Mrs Ann Osiobe, was established by Dr Stephen Osiobe and co-founded by Ejiro Osiobe, to support education in the country.

On her part, Mrs Asamau Idris, the Vice President of the foundation, also called on the Government to give adequate attention to girl-child education and assist vulnerable children to give them a sense of belonging.

She said the girl-child education was very important, adding that this issue would not be addressed without checking the poverty level in the country.

“In most places in Nigeria, the girl-child is at disadvantage, compared to their male counterparts in terms of education and access to some amenities.

“We want the government to do more for the girls; we want girls to be given special priority in quality education that will make them self-reliant,” she said

According to her, promoting girl-child education will enable women to take their rightful position in the scheme of things, and reduce poverty.

Mrs Mato Juliana, Assistant Head teacher, Academics of the school, thanked the NGO for their donations and called on other organisations to emulate them.

Miss Kim Pom, the head prefect of the school, thanked the NGO for their kind gesture and promised to use the educational materials given to her judiciously. (NAN)

