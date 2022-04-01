Foundation donates legal books to Nigeria Police

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Owelle Ejikeme Odumegwu Foundation has donated legal books to Nigeria Police to boost the organisation’s personnel activities in legal jurisprudence.

The books comprised the Nigeria Criminal Code, the Nigeria Constitution and the Police Act.

The Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Chief Ejikeme Odumegwu, made the donation to the Enugu State Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Lawal Abubakar, in Enugu on Friday.

Odumegwu said that the books would also assist the personnel of the organisation to understand its mandates and responsibilities as well as further enshrine professional conduct.

According to him, I purposely donated them to go round all the Divisional Police Officers, the Area Commanders, the heads of formations and other officers which the commissioner may deem fit to have.

The foundation boss noted that the duties of the Nigeria Police were so important that every right thinking person ought to support them, encourage them and see them as friends.

“Security is indispensable. Its priority over other spheres of life cannot be overemphasised hence there is no limit to the encouragement they (officers) deserve.

“Let’s see the Police as our friends and our servant-leaders to help the society grow.

“I did not start today by donating and finding a way to better our police personnel and their stations.

“I developed interest in assisting the Nigeria Police Force since 2017 when I ran into a senior officer whose behaviour and professional conduct among other positive traits have no comparison.

“He was then the Commissioner of Police Enugu State but at present the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Training, Mr Mohammed Danmallam,” he said.

The foundation boss, however, did not disclose the actual cost of the books, adding: “The cost is immaterial since it is a gift. I didn’t donate them expecting any reward from the beneficiaries.”

Odumegwu disclosed that the foundation had recently completed the construction of a police station in Igboeze North council area which is ready for commissioning.

He said that between 2017, 2018 and 2019 the foundation renovated many police stations in the state.

Responding, Abubakar appreciated the foundation for the donation and its continued goodwill towards the Nigeria Police especially the Enugu State Command.

“This gesture shows that the community policing strategy placed in the state by the Command is working,” the commissioner said.

The CP also gave the assurance that the books would be put to judicious use. (NAN)

