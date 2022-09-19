Foundation donates learning materials to schools in Edo

By George Edomwonyi

A non-governmental organisation, Anamero Idofe Foundation, on Monday donated learning materials worth millions of Naira to primary and secondary schools in Edo North Senatorial District.

At the commencement of distribution of the materials at Auchi, the Founder of the organisation, Mr Dekeri Anamero, said that the donation was aimed at developing education.

Anamero said that the donation tagged: “Back to School Project” would motivate young people in the locality to be serious with learning.

“We decided to donate these books and writing materials to these students to support and encourage them in our little way to take their academics serious.

“As a foundation, we are committed to playing key roles in improving the wellbeing of the younger generation in this locality.

“We can’t continue to wait on government to do everything for us, we must sacrifice in our little way to support in moving the society forward,” he said.

Anamero said that apart from supporting schools, the foundation was also empowering women and youths with skills.

“Anamero Foundation has, since 2011, been giving grants and scholarships to indigent students in Edo as our way of giving back to the society.

“Aside promoting education, our foundation has also empowered women through various skills acquisition and small scale businesses,’’ he added.

He called on groups and individuals to join in developing education at the grassroots.

The Otaru of Auchi, Haliru Momoh, applauded the foundation for the gesture.

Momoh, represented by the Daudu of Usogun, Jim Garuba, thanked the foundation for supporting the educational advancement of the state with qualitative materials.

He prayed God to give the organisation more grace to continue to do good.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the foundation for the donation, saying that it lifted their spirits. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

