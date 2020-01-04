Foundation donates items to orphans, widows

A Kaduna based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Caleb Danladi Foundation on Saturday donated items to windows and orphans in Kaduna State.

The Organisation donated items such as beds, mattresses, wrapper’s, school bags and uniforms.

The foundation also donated cash to Byabhyih Shezhi Dadu Orphanage in Jaba local government area of Kaduna State.

The founder of the NGO, Mr Caleb Danladi said that the gesture was aimed at improving access to quality education, eradicating poverty and reducing crime rates in the state.

Danladi said the foundation had set up a computer centre at Sambam area of Kaduna to help offer free training to interested residents, especially youths to enhance their knowledge in Information Communication Technology (ICT).

“The improved ICT skills knowledge will enable our youths to participate more effectively in computer based examinations such as Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).”

According to him, the Foundation will also focus on sponsoring education of orphans in the area to enable them have access to quality education.

He noted that with quality education the beneficiaries could be better citizens in the future.

“If you look at the crime rate in the society today, you will observe that the less privileged children, especially orphans are the most vulnerable ones.

“We are of the view that if these less privileged children are well taken care of particularly their educations, crime rate will be scaled down in our society,’’ he said.

Danladi used the occasion to call on well-meaning Nigerians to support the government in promoting programmes that would reduce anti-social conducts in the society.

He disclosed that his foundation would soon commence the training of women in agro-business ventures, sewing and trading; adding that beneficiaries would be given starter packs at the end of the exercise.

Danladi explained that the foundation he personally funded was set up to alleviate the sufferings of the less privileged. (NAN)