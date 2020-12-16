Foundation donates foodstuff to crisis victims in Plateau 

The Gideon and Fumi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation has donated some foodstuff to victims of attacks in Miango, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.
Presenting the items on Wednesday in Miango, Prof. Sunday Agang, the Provost of ECWA Theological Seminary, Jos, said the gesture was aimed at cushioning the hardships being faced by the victims.
Agang also said that the gesture was to also show solidarity and love to the affected persons.
“The people of this community have suffered lack of peace for a very long time.They have experienced series of attacks that led to lost of lives and property.
“These attacks has also brought hardships, hunger and squalor on the people; they can’t to go their farms anymore.
“This is what informed this gesture by this foundation; to show solidarity and love to this people.
“We have been praying for them, but this is also the time to support them with these tokens to enable them to live,”he said.
Receiving the items on behalf of the victims, Rev. Ronku Aka, the Brra Nggwe Rigwe and Acting Chairman of Bassa Traditional Council, thanked the donors for the gesture.
The traditional ruler, who decried the sufferings his people were passing through as a result of insecurity, however, said that the area had not recorded any attack in the last three months
“I am very happy because this foundation that has always supported us in our time of need is here again today.
“For about three months now, we have been experiencing peace; no attacks, no killings.
“I hope this continues because all we crave for is a peaceful society where development will thrive,”he said.
Aka, then, prayed for timely release of the abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items donated included bags of rice, maize and beans. (NAN)
