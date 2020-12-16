Foundation donates foodstuff to crisis victims in Plateau 

The Gideon and Fumi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation has donated some foodstuff to victims of attacks in Miango, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

Presenting the items on Wednesday in Miango, Prof. Sunday Agang, the Provost of ECWA Theological Seminary, Jos, said the gesture was aimed at cushioning the hardships being faced by the victims.

Agang also said that the gesture was to also show solidarity and love to the affected persons.

“The people of this community have suffered lack of peace for a very long time.They have experienced series of attacks that led to lost of lives and property.