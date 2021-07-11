Foundation donates food items to 700 households in Zamfara  

The Jack Rich Aid Foundations has donated food items to over 700 vulnerable households in Shinkafi Local Governments Area of Zamfara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the food items distributed are: 410 bags of rice, 200 cartons of indomie and 124 gallons of palm oil.

Speaking during the distribution exercise at Shinkafi Emir’s Palace on Sunday, the Honorary Adviser to Gov. Bello Matawalle on Inter-Governmental Matters, Dr Sani Shinkafi, said the food items were secured through Wamban Shinkafi Foundation.

He said the beneficiaries of the gesture included vulnerable households, disabled and other categories of needy who were affected by security challenges faced by the state.

According to him, the foundation is a global non-profit organisation approved by Gov. Matawalle to provide humanitarian support and assistance on farming to the people of the state.

Ealier, the representative of Jack Rich Aid Foundation, Alhaji Murtala Gamji, said the items were provided under its project on National Food and Agricultural Technology Industrialisation and Innovation Ecosystem.

“More programmes are on the way with the support of the state government under Gov. Bello Matawalle aimed at uplifting socio economic status of the people in the state.

“Considering that 95 per cent of Zamfara people are farmers, we planned to provide modern farming equipment to vulnerable farmers in the state,’’ Gamji said.

The Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Makwashe-Isah, thanked the foundation for the gesture.

Makwashe-Isah appreciated Wanban Shinkafi for initiating various programmes to support vulnerable families and individuals in the country.

Amina Aliyu and Kabiru Ibrahim who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries commended the foundation for the gesture. (NAN)

