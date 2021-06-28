Foundation donates food items, others to widows in Abuja

Tabitha Empowerment Centre, an NGO, on Monday distributed some food items, clothing materials to more than 80 widows in Jikowi community of the FCT.Mrs Christiana Uzo-Okamgba, the Convener and Executive Director of the organisation while presenting the items to the widows in Abuja, said that the effort was to reduce poverty in the country.She said the organisation was committed to support orphans , widows and the vulnerable in the FCT community .

Uzo-Okamgba said that the organisation paid some of the widows children’s school feels after the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown and make sure that they were not out of school.She said the organisation had visited various areas in the FCT such as, Internal Displaced Camp; Wasa, Takalatia community; Rachael”s Home for Ophans and Vulnerable Children in Kurudu and Ophanage Home Karu among others.According to her, the organisation also took the decision to extend the gesture to the widows and orphans because of their hardship .

“We felt that the only way we can help the people is by providing them with this items, most people especially the widows are really struggling to survive.“We decided in our own little way to put food on their tables and put smiles on their faces.“What really inspired me to established the NGO and providing all the support to the vulnerable is because of the family I came from.“I will said that I got the inspiration from my grandmother and my own mother when I was growing up with them, they make sure they extended their hands of fellowship to people.“

My grandmother and my mother ensured that they touched and changed people’s lives by providing their needs, both relatives outsiders even strangers, so I decided to emulate them,” she said.Uzo-Okamgba, who retired from Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN few years ago,, said that the NGO was a non-profitable organisation.She added that she got support from some of her former colleagues, friends, church members also Hunger Rescue Mission, an NGO.She said that the organisation had partnered National Human Rights Commission, International Federation for Women Lawyers, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, among others.Mr Satuni Jezhi, Community Welfare, Jikwoyi, FCT, thanked the organisation for the gesture, adding that the effort would encouraged other good Nigerians to support the vulnerable in the society.Jezhi said that the entire community would continue to pray for God’s grace and more strength upon the organization and to excel both national and international

.Mrs Charity Ayogu, one of the beneficiaries who spoked on behalf of the women said that she was happy by the gesture and appreciated the organisation for supporting the widows.“

Our prayer is that God will continue to keep our mother and Tabither empowerment, the organization has been helping our famillies in so many ways.“May God keep our mother with sound health and prosperity, we are grateful and will continue to pray for her family,” she said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items distributed to the widows were, bags of garri; rice; cartons of noodles; pasta; seasoning and clothing materials among others.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...