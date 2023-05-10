Foundation donates clinic, classrooms to Nasarawa community

By Blessing Ibegbu

An NGO, Bowman’s Creek New Life in partnership with Butterfield Foundation, U.S., on Wednesday donated a clinic and classrooms to Apiawoyi community in Nasarawa State.

Mrs Phyllis Sortor, head of the foundation, said donating the facilities was a way of doing the work of God through the foundation.

“God uses our foundation to reach out to you directly.

“We will not relent in our efforts to partner with Federal, state or Local Governments to better the course of living of this community,” she said.

She added that the clinic was built to serve as a primary health care centre to provide succor to the community’s health related issues in the Apiawoyi community, Aso Kodape Electoral Ward.

Sortor said the clinic consists of a block of three wards, offices, Laboratory and delivery ward and a block of classrooms.

He commended the chairman for making the inauguration of the organisation’s modest efforts possible.

In a remark, the Chairman of Karu Local Government Council, Mr James Thomas, while commissioning the projects, commended the foundation for the gesture.

“This is rare and immense contributions to the development of the community.

“For us, the community of Apiawoyi, your name has been written in gold and with an indelible pen in the minds of our people.

“We lack words to describe how happy we are today. We can only pray for God to bless you more,” he said.

The chairman also promised to drill boreholes in the community to compliment the gesture and to reduce water scarcity in the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisation is aimed at transforming the lives of children, empowering women in unplanned pregnancies, counselling, among others.(NAN)