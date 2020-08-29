Foundation donates borehole to Badagry community

An NGO, Bolarinwa Seyon James (BSJ) Foundation, on Saturday donated a borehole to Gbethrome community in Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State.

Inaugurating the borehole, Founder of BSJ Foundation, Ms Damilola James, urged the residents to practice regular hand washing to prevent the spread of of COVID-19 in the community.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across the globe, millions of people are heeding the advice of health experts to wash their hands.

” A simple tool to promote public health, handwashing is one of the most effective ways to prevent transmission of diseases, not just the Coronavirus, but also diarrhea, cholera, and typhoid.

“Hand washing regularly within this community will keep the people save from diseases and this will even fight against the spread of the pandemic,” she said.

According to her, BSJ foundation is in memory of the core values of late Bolarinwa James, who represented Badagry in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003.

“He lived and died a philantrophist who believe that everyone should live right and fair well.

“Unfortunately, his early demise brought a major setback, hence the need to immortalise his works and memory by continuing and expanding his vision through the establishment of the foundation.

Mr Joseph Gbenu, Chairman, Badagry West LCDA, commended the NGO Founder for giving back to the community in memory of her late father.

Gbenu commended MS James for taken after her father’s philantrophic virtues which he demonstrated when he was alive.

He appealed to well-meaning people of Badagry to emulate the foundation and bring more meaningful projects to the community, saying that government can not do it alone.

Also speaking, Mr Sulaimon Biliaminu, Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Lagos State Chapter, said the borehole would ease the stress the people of the community passed through to get water.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration of the borehole was witnessed by the officials of the LCDA, youth leaders and members of Gbethrome community. (NAN)