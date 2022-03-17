Foundation donates 280,000 notebooks to Katsina government

By Abbas Bamalli

A Katsina-based Foundation, Nagge-Dadi Goma, has donated 280,000 notebooks to the Katsina State Government to complement efforts of the state government on education.

Presenting the books to Gov. Aminu Masari on Wednesday in Katsina, the Chairman of the foundation, Babangida Inuwa, said the intervention is part of their numerous kind gestures.

He explained that the foundation has given such gestures to many women, children and less-privileged persons in the state to support them.

“We have built several boreholes in Katsina state, and supported 1,500 women empowered with N30,000 each.

“Education is another area that we gave priority to, and that is why we are donating 280,000 notebooks to aid learning in Katsina State.

“We are collaborating with the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to also fight the menace of drug abuse in the State,” he said.

In his response, Gov. Masari thanked the foundation for the support, adding that their kind donation, especially prioritising the education of the children in the state, is commendable.

He therefore urged other well-meaning individuals to invest in education as the only tool to curtail the contemporary challenges of insecurity and drugs facing the State.

The governor reiterated that only education would help the government in overcoming the environmental challenge created by the rising population in the state.

He also urged parents and teachers to monitor the proper use of the notebooks donated in schools and at home. (NAN)

