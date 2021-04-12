A total of 201 less privileged persons in Adamawa have received donation of over N5.6 million from Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation.

Mallam Adamu Bello, Chairman, Board of Trustees of the foundation, said in a message to the distribution of the proceeds on Monday in Yola, that it was to empower the beneficiaries to be self reliant.

Bello who was represented by Dr Bashir Aliyu, said that the foundation targeted women and most vulnerable members of the society including pastoralists.

He explained that 15 women received N55,000 each while 150 set of uniforms and teaching materials were donated to three nomadic schools.

The chairman added that three motorcycles were given to nomadic school teachers, while generators were presented to tea vending and phone recharge shops.

Bello disclosed that each of the 201 beneficiaries was also given an extra N10,000.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Rural Outreach for Peace and Unity, Alhaji Sahabo Magaji, thanked the Jaiz foundation for the gesture.

He noted that the foundation had been rendering such services in the last three years in Adamawa and Taraba, and had positively impacted the lives of less privileged and vulnerable persons in the two states.

The Chairman of the event and Adamawa Commissioner for Land and Survey, Yayaji Mijinyawa, thanked the foundation for the intervention, saying it would help in addressing insecurity.

“Poverty and insecurity go hand in hand,” Mijinyawa noted, and urged wealthy Muslims to assist in reducing the biting poverty among the populace.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

