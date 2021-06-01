The Alex Ladan Foundation has distributed 3, 112 medicated and curative eyeglasses to persons with eye-related challenges in nine districts of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

The President of the foundation, Mr Alex Ladan, made this known while addressing newsmen shortly after a medical outreach programme, held in Mangun district, Mangu Local Government of Plateau.

Ladan also said that 4, 280 persons were treated during the medical outreach.

“Today’s medical outreach in Mangun, is the 9th in quest to cover the 11 districts in this local government (Mangu) before moving to another LGA in the state.

”As a charity organisation in the Plateau, we will continue to support the less-privileged in our midst and put a smile on their faces,” he said.

A 70-year-old beneficiary, Mr Emmanuel Lamshi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN):”I have been having eye problems for years.

”This is the first time I am getting a free pair of medicated glasses in my life,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the foundation.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Nanchin Da’ar, described the gesture as “God sent” and “heartwarming” and prayed God to continue to uphold the foundation in its humanitarian services.

NAN reports that the outreach the foundation organised a lecture for young adolescents.

The lecture touched on areas like; the importance of hygiene, sex education and proper handling of menstruation, conducted by Mrs Alex Ladan, who distributed free sanitary pads to the young girls.

Earlier, during a visit to the District Head of Mangun, Mr Job Ali-Damiyal, the president, said that he would continue to support the less-privileged with the little he has.

Responding, Ali-Damiyal, said that the foundation took him by surprise with its unique gesture.

“Since I became the district head of Mangun, no free medical outreach has been carried out in this district.

“This is the first of its kind here and we appreciate it, ” the district head stated.

Ali-Damiyal, tasked the sons and daughters of Plateau, to take a cue from Ladan and put smiles on faces of the less-privileged in the society (NAN)

