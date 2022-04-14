Foundation describes Osinachi’s death as wake-up call to end domestic violence

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

Women of Inestimable Values (WIVs), an NGO has described the death of a popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu as a wake-up call in the fight against domestic violence.

Mrs Blessing Okojie-Eze, the President of the organisation was reacting to the death of Osinachi, the popular gospel artiste in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Okojie-Eze therefore called on law makers to ensure stiffer punishment against perpetrators of domestic violence in Nigeria, describing the act as a misdemeanour, adding that “most times victims do not get justice, until it leads to death”.

“Domestic violence is gradually becoming a norm in our society and we must all intensify efforts to end this menace, the case of Osinachi is just one case among many.

“Our religious beliefs and culture have made women to be enduring and living with domestic violence, so some now see it as a norm or approach it with defeatist mentality.

“When there is war, people run away from their houses, leave everything including certificates, property and even forget vision, dream to take refuge to avoid `had I known’.

“The truth is that in recent times, domestic violence has become more than war as issues among couples lead to life threatening situations, so the best thing is to stay away or be separated.

“I know it’s not easy to take that step, especially when children are involved but how can you see death and still be holding on to marriage certificate or church beliefs?’’

Okojie-Eze noted that it required collective efforts for individuals to start reporting perpetrators of domestic violence to civil societies, religious leaders and law enforcement agencies.

“Everyone should intensify efforts in the fight against domestic violence; it is important for victims to speak out and for family members to stand by siblings going through abuse and show them love.

“When you observe your neighbour is hitting his or her partner, please report. Don’t say it’s not my business and women covering partners hitting them is not love but foolishness.”

She also advised parents on the need to teach their male children to show respect to women, adding that such upbringing would go a long way in reducing such inhuman treatments in the society.

While tasking religious leaders to lay more emphasis on the teaching about domestic violence, Okojie-Eze urged families to start accepting their daughters back home from failed marriages.

NAN reports that 42 years Osinachi Nwachukwu, a lead singer in Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, who rose to fame in 2017 for her collaborative hit track ‘Ekwueme’, died on April 8, in Abuja.

Women of Inestimable Values Foundation is a Human Right group that fights for the rights of the abused in the society, including religious violence, gender inequality, rape, domestic violence and child abuse among others.

It also provides free legal services for victims of gender-based violence and shelter for victims of domestic violence, empowers youths and women through free skills empowerment programmes to enable them contribute to the growth and development of the society. (NAN)

