Foundation coordinates free fistula repair in Sokoto State

Fistula Foundation Nigeria (FFN), with support from the UN Population

Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria is coordinating a free fistula repair surgery in Sokoto State from May 23 to May 27.

The information is in a statement issued by the Director of FFN, Mr Musa Isa in Abuja on Tuesday.

Isa stated that the fistula repair surgery is in commemoration of the 2022 International Day to End Fistula, annually

marked on May 23 around the globe to raise awareness about the condition, with a view to finding

solution to it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that obstetric fistula, also known as Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF), is an abnormal

opening between the bladder and the vagina that results in continuous and unremitting urinary incontinence.

The entity is one among the most distressing complications of gynecologic and obstetric procedures, where a woman

develops a hole between the birth canal and the bladder or rectum after a prolonged, obstructed labour without

access to timely medical treatment.

The condition can, however, be repaired through surgery.

The 2022 International Day to End Fistula has “End Fistula Now: Invest in Quality Healthcare, Empower Communities” as its

theme, aimed at bringing the public health issue to the front burner as a human rights issue, one that grants

everyone the right to health and a life of dignity.

The FFN director stated that the fistula repair, which would take place at the Maryam Abacha VVF Hospital

in Sokoto, would be funded by Global Affairs Canada, the department of the Government of Canada

that manages the country’s diplomatic and consular relations and humanitarian assistance.

He, therefore, urged women living with the condition to take advantage of the opportunity and

reiterated the imperatives of networking and action to end the menace in Nigeria.

Isa said “any woman, who, after delivering her baby cannot control urine or feaces or both day and night

may be suffering from obstetric fistula that can be repaired.

“Tell a friend to tell a friend, till these mothers are identified and helped.”

He urged women who are affected and want to benefit from the repair surgery to call 08036322742

for further details. (NAN)

