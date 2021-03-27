An NGO, Queen Zara Foundation for Human Resources and Development, on Saturday embarked on free blood pressure screening exercise for residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to improve healthy lifestyle.

The Country Representative of the organisation, Danielle Anetor, said the exercise aimed at creating more awareness on hypertension, one of the major causes of death.

Hypertension is another name for high blood pressure. It can lead to severe health complications and increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and sometimes death.

According to her, the foundation aims to educate the people to modify their lifestyles, which will improve their health status and less likely to develop heart diseases.

“We are here to create awareness about hypertension and to educate the general public the reasons why it is essential to know what your blood pressure.

“The rate of your blood pressure will help you modify your lifestyle to become healthier and to promote a general well-being of our citizens,’’ she said.

According to her, the organisation will follow up on those who have health challenges, cover their medical bills of patients and ensure they get the appropriate care and medication.

“This outreach is a starting point, we will be able to find people that we will follow up to assist them in advocating for a change in their lifestyle.

“We will also sensitise them on the need to live a healthier lifestyle and if there is a lack of funds in covering the medications, we will be glad to assist them,’’ she said.

She said due to the COVID-19 guidelines, the organisation would screen between 50 and 100 persons during the exercise.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Rapheal Daniel emphasised the need for regular medical check-up to verify health status.

“Once in a while, we need to go to the hospital to check the level of our health.

“ It is good for an organisation like this to take this initiative, it is a welcome idea and we pray more organisations will do such,’’ he said.

Similarly, Edith Ugwuja, another beneficiary commended the organisation for the initiative, which she said would enable the people access free blood pressure screening.

Also, Mrs Funke Omilade, who spoke in Yoruba Language, commended the organisation for the free screening exercise, which she said would enable her health status.

Meanwhile, Dr Peter John, the medical doctor, who conducted the hypertension screening, spoke on the benefits of doing regularly medical checks and urged Nigerians to do so often.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisation shared free face masks and engaged in health talk with the people. (NAN)

