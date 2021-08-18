Foundation commends UNICAL VC over efforts to stamp out social vices

Guru Foundation, an NGO, has commended Prof. Florence Obi, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, for stamping out examination malpractices and other social vices in the institution.

In a letter to the vice chancellor, signed by the founder, Mr Oto Effiom, the foundation said Obi had shown courage in stamping out all forms of mechanically orchestrated marks and other social vices such as “sorting” and sex for marks in the university since her assumption of office.

Effiom said the foundation was impressed that the administration was taking concrete steps to sanitise the system and ensure that there was moral rectitude in the university.

“As the biggest community for ambitious young people in Cross River, we are optimistic that actions in this direction will make the citadel of learning a global university that can compete with other top universities across the world,” he said.

“Since assumption of office in December 2020, the vice-chancellor has put modalities in place to ensure that sorting and other vices that bring disrepute to the university are checked.

“A number of disciplinary measures have been taken by the administration including ongoing probe of some lecturers,’’ Effiom. (NAN)

