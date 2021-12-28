Foundation canvasses adoption of Adire fabrics as school uniform in Southwest states

Gbagede Ewaede Foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation, on Tuesday, proposed to state governors in Southwest Nigeria to adopt Adire fabrics as parts of school uniforms for government-owned primary and secondary schools.

Mrs Adejoke Somoye, the Convener of the Foundation, made the appeal shortly after the Evening of Culture to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the foundation, held in Abeokuta.

Somoye noted that it is important for the Southwest states and policy makers to go a step further to salvage Yoruba culture in order for it not to go into extinction.

She described the proposal as an initiative that would further give a unique status to the cultural value of the Yoruba.

The convener called on all stakeholders involved to work assiduously in order to inculcate the wearing of the local fabrics in public school system.

She opined that such is capable of improving the Gross Domestic Product of the states, saying it would result into the diversification from a mono-economic system.

She commended the Ogun government for proposing the idea, adding that machineries should be in place towards commencing the implementation in earnest.

“The untiring efforts and consistency of Gov. Dapo Abiodun in the area of cultural promotion, especially Adire fabrics, are well noticed and rated high.

“The foundation respectfully urges the present administration to look inward by commencing its policy statement of adopting Adire as uniform in schools,” she said.

Somoye called on state governments to provide enabling environment to encourage the creation and marketing of Adire fabrics to the world.

In his remark, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker, Ogun House of Assembly, appreciated the foundation for its unrelenting contribution to cultural revitalisation.

Oluomo assured that the state government would not rest on its oars at promoting cultural policies and programmes.

