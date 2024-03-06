Foundation calls on Muslims for security alertness during Ramadan

The Yusuf John Suberu Foundation has called for heightened vigilance among Nigerians throughout the Ramadan fasting period and beyond.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Dr Yusuf Suberu, made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Suberu said it was necessary for all to be on alert, to forestall security breech by elements that might choose to capitalise on the sober mood of the season to wreak havoc.

He particularly advise the Muslim community and Islamic organisations to take special precautions during morning and evening worship and prayers sessions .

“These sessions, which usually attract large gatherings of persons, should be used to detect and promptly report any suspicious persons or objects within the vicinity of places of worship.

“We urge that adequate security and surveillance should be evolved by various places of worship during the Ramadan.

“This is important so as to forestall any unwholesome acts by unscrupulous elements who may want to use the Ramadan prayer periods to wreak havoc.

“I urge Muslim faithful to also continue to pray for peace to reign in our Country,” he said.

Suberu said that the task of overcoming challenges posed by kidnappings, banditry, insurgency and unnecessary clashes between various ethnic groups, could not be left to the government alone.

He called on governments at all levels and security agencies to intensify their operations and maintain surveillance in all states until peace and normalcy were restored.

“However, for the needed normalcy to return, all Nigerians must also play their roles of providing support by way of intelligence to security agencies which would enable them to succeed.

Suberu said the foundation would use all available platforms and channels to sensitise the general public to the need for greater security alertness during the period.

NAN reports that Suberu is also the National Coordinator, Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) Mayors, FCT chapter. (NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo