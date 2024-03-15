Foundation begs abductors to free students, IDPs in spirit of Ramadan

An NGO, Kalthum Foundation for Peace, has appealed to the abductors of the Kaduna and Sokoto students and IDPs in Borno to release their hostages in the spirit of Ramadan.

The President of the Foundation, Amb. Ummu Kalthum, made the appeal at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

Kalthum urged President Bola Tinubu to adopt proactive measures to address the root causes of insecurity, enhance law enforcement and intelligence capabilities, and bolster efforts to safeguard the lives and properties of all Nigerians.

She also called for genuine international cooperation and support to combat terrorism and violent crime within Nigeria, saying the fight against such threats transcends borders.

“At Kalthum Foundation for Peace, we remain steadfast in our commitment to promoting dialogue, understanding, and non-violent conflict resolution.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Nigeria, advocating for a future where security, prosperity, and harmony prevail.

“At this juncture, I am making a passionate appeal to the abductors of IDPs and innocent women and children in Borno, Katsina and Kaduna to please peacefully release their hostages in the spirit of Ramadan and for the sake of Allah.

Kalthum said the criminal elements were exploiting vulnerable schools, IDPs, and the vulnerability of remote areas to perpetrate kidnapping activities.

She said the heinous acts of kidnapping school children not only disrupt the education system but also sow fear and anxiety among students, parents, and entire communities.

According to her, it is disheartening to report that over 500 school children have fallen victim to these armed groups in various regions of the country.

She implored the Nigerian government and the joint security council to overhaul their strategies and intensify efforts to break this vicious cycle of violence and lawlessness.

According to her, the time for decisive action is now.

“Furthermore, we appeal to the various armed groups terrorising our nation to cease-fire and embrace peace, particularly in the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan.

“This is the time to introspect ourselves and draw closer to Allah in piety and prayer. Violence and bloodletting must be eschewed.

“Let us prioritise reconciliation and harmony for the greater good of all.

“Let us join hands in a collective effort to confront the challenges that beset our beloved country.

“Together, we can forge a path towards a more secure, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria for generations to come,” she added. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje