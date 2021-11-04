Foundation begins 6 days free medical treatment in Badagry

 A non-governmental organisation, Ejalonibu Foundation, on began a six-day medical eye treatment to people in different communities in Badagry area of State.

Mr Wusu Ejalonibu, the Founder of the foundation, said the move was to help members communities to improve their eye sights.

Ejalonibu said the exercise which started in Apa Community would afford the residents to also check their blood pressure and the blood sugar level.

“The objective is to healthcare to people in Badagry communities.

“Residents with cataracts, eyes diseases, diabetes and blood pressure will be treated and get medication with eye glasses to those need them after eye tests,” he said.

Ejalonibu said the foundation was just supporting humanity and the state government with the yearly gesture to the Badagry residents.

“During COVID-19 in 2020, the foundation distributed food items, clothing and shelter to the less privileged in Badagry.

“Within the year, distributed educational materials to them; today, are engaging in another aspect of the gesture,” he said.

Ejalonibu said people in the three local government areas in Badagry would benefit from the treatment, starting from Apa, in Badagry-West LCDA and would be rounded off at Badagry Town Hall.

In his remarks, Oba Oyekan Adekanmi, the Possibility III, Alapa of Egun-Awori Kingdom, commended the foundation for the gesture.

Adekanmi  on the residents to utilise the opportunity of the medical treatment.

Also, Mr Oriyomi Abu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Party (APC) in Badagry, said it was the first time that health treatment would be conducted in Apa.

Abu urged other philanthropists to emulate the foundation and services would better the lives of the residents.

beneficiaries of the eye treatment, Jamiu Oketade, thanked the foundation for bringing the eye treatment service to Apa community.

Oketade said he was suffering from eye diseases and had been tested and given drugs. (NAN)

