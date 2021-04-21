An NGO, the Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora (OCI), Foundation on Wednesday presented scholarships to 44 indigent students in Anambra.

The scholarship, which was awarded under the Ifedioramma Okafor Memorial Secondary School Academic (IFOMSSA) Awards, is among the six annual scholarships offered to indigent students by the foundation.

Presenting the awards to beneficiaries at Nsugbe, near Onitsha, President of OCI Foundation, Dr Chris Ifediora, said the annual scholarship was instituted in honour of his late father, Mr Ifedioramma Okafor in 2017.

Ifediora said a total of 13 senior secondary school students and 31 junior secondary school students benefitted from the 2021 IFOMMSA Awards.

“The awardees were selected from both junior and secondary schools located in the agrarian areas of Anambra East, Anambra West and Ayamelum local government areas (LGAs).

“In the senior category, beneficiaries received full amounts for the 2021 senior secondary school certificate examination registration fees for both NECO, WASSCE and JAMB.

“Winners in the junior category received full amounts for their 2021 junior secondary school certificate examination registration fees.”

He explained that beneficiaries in the senior category were selected through ‘IFOMMSA Challenge’ test, held earlier in March, while winners in the junior category emerged from their regular school performance.

“The award, which is in its fifth year, was instituted to support brilliant but indigent students from poor families.

“It is also a way to immortalise my late father, who was an academic champion during his lifetime,” he stated.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Miss Chinenye Afogu, 16, applauded the gesture and assured the foundation of their determination to remain steadfast in their academic pursuit. (NAN)

