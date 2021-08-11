Foundation advocates reform of ‘Almajiri’ system of education

The Managing Director, Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Mr Abubakar Umar, has advocated for a reform of the ‘ Almajiri’ system of education.

Umar made the call during a sensitisation workshop organised for stakeholders, comprising mostly community leaders, held on Wednesday in, Zaria, Kaduna state.

Umar, who described the place where most ‘almajiri’ pupils conducted their study as “terrible”, also expressed concern over their health conditions.

According to him, most of them are at risk of being indoctrinated into various forms of social vices, with dire consequences to the society.

He said the aim of the sensitisation exercise was to enlighten the community leaders on the problems associated with the current ’Almajiri’ system of education.

He urged the leaders to get more views from people as regards the best way of operating refurbish the system in their domain.

Umar said the Foundation would engage the state Government, as well as members of the National and State Assemblies, on the policies that would trigger the needed reform in the system.

In his remarks, Chairman of Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Alhaji Mannir Jafaru, said the Foundation would continue to engage traditional and religious leaders on the way forward in addressing the challenges facing the system.

Also speaking, Alhaji Ismail Adamu, the Village Head of Basawa, who spoke on behalf of Ward Heads, commended the initiative to reform the system.

While urging operators of ‘Tsangaya’ schools to carry out their duties efficiently, Adamu also advised parents not to sent minor children who could not cater for.

