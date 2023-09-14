Foundation advocates maximum implementation of criminal law, synergy among security agencies

By Habibu Harisu

An NGO,

CLEEN Foundation, has called for more synergy among law enforcement agencies to ensure proper implementation of Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) in the country.

Mr Salahudeen Hashim, the NGO’s Director of Programmes, made the call on Thursday at a 2-day step down training and mentorship session for Criminal Justice Actors and Civil Society Observatory groups in Sokoto state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was supported by Mac Author Foundation aimed at enhancing the knowledge of security agencies and other stakeholders on the framework and concepts of ACJL in the state.

” The primary objective of the training is for criminal justice actors in Nigeria to address the fact that nobody is above the law and strengthen the processes.

” The security personnel are encountering double jeopardy, as they suffered neglect from policy makers and high level government officials while civilians consider them as enemies,” he said.

He dwelled on schematics of the ACJL as well as the project overview, lamenting that the Nigerian security agencies were suffering double jeopardy.

“It is also geared towards improving public awareness on the participants’ respective roles, coordination, collaboration and communication in the chain of administration of criminal justice law.

He explained that implementation of criminal justice had surffered set backs because of administrative, social and cultural and environmental challenges.

Salaudeen explained that effective welfare packages for security agencies was a stepping stone towards attaining the desired goals of ACJL in Nigeria.

“Justice sector reform is a two way traffic comprising good welfare and modern working tools.

” Therefore, efficient tools and up to date welfare packages for security personnel is one of the ways to get it correctly.

“Until the needed suphisticated weapons are provided for the security agencies, fighting banditry and kidnapping will be a long battle,” he said.

Salaudeen decried that criminality had increased, bringing to fore the need to deploy technology and modern aids in tackling the menace.

He appealed to the authorities to do the needful, also stressed that inter-agency rivalry often times hampered attainment of the desired goals of ACJL.

According to him, it’s worrisome the disturbing situation of poor synergy between investigators and prosecutors which constitutes set backs, hence making people to lose good cases in court.

He urged the Nigeria Police to establish a school of interrogation, noting that deligent investigations were the bedrock of successful cases.

The programme officer stressed that Courts were not sentimental because they delivered judgments based on evidence provided before the judges.

NAN reports that participants were drawn from state Ministry of Justice, Legal Aid Council, Police, Department of Security Services, Nigerian Correctional Service and others.

Participants sharye experiences on causes of delayed prosecution, improper collecting of data, proving cases, prison congestion, language barriers and poor communication skills among others discussions. (NAN)

