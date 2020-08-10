Foster unity, cohesion in Northern Nigeria, Zamfara governor urges Kano Emir

By Muhammad Sani, Gusau

Governor Bello Muhammad of Zamfara, has called on the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero, to use his office in fostering unity and cohesion of Northern Nigeria.

He made the call when the Emir paid him courtesy visit in the presence at the Government House on Monday.

According to the governor, the North is in dire need of leaders who will unite its people and serve as a rallying point politically, socially and culturally.

“The North today is in dire need of leaders who can serve as a rallying point for all its peoples politically, socially and culturally, as obtained in the past”, he observed.

While attributing lack of cohesion in the North to the growing disrespect to traditional Institutions, Muhammad recalled that in the past, people revered traditional institutions, which is a contributing factor to our cohesion and peace.

“I enjoin you and your respected colleagues in the North, to institute machinery for working out how to regain our past glory. I assure you on my part, I will use my position to reach out to my colleagues in ensuring that a road map to the rejuvenation of our past glory, is done and followed to the latter”, he assured.

Earlier, the Emir told the Governor that he was in Zamfara, to reach out to his traditional friends, especially at this time when he is blessed with the throne of his forefathers.

He commended the Governor for returning peace to the erstwhile troubled Zamfara and assured that his Emirate would continue to pray for the peace of the people and the country at large.

Present at the event was traditional rulers in Zamfara State.