Forum welcomes U.S. commitment to stronger relations with Tinubu’s administration

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The APC Professionals Forum has welcomed assurances by the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, of a stronger U.S-Nigeria bilateral relationship with the incoming administration.

Malam Isa Yuguda, Chairman of the forum’s Board of Trustees (BOT) said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said it was a timely expression of commitment ahead of Tinubu’s inauguration as Nigeria’s 16th democratically elected president.

Tinubu had in a telephone conversation with Blinken on May 16, urged U.S. to factor in Nigeria’s important place in Africa by providing needed assistance on security and economic investment.

This, he said, was critical for Nigeria to lead the way and be a shining example to the rest of African continent.

He said his immediate priorities would be to deliver institutional reforms and development programmes to deepen Nigeria’s democratic institutions and bring help to poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

Tinubu had expressed his determination to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and faithfully serve the people as president.

“On the surface it was a phone call by a top U.S government official, but we see it as yet another endorsement of Tinubu’s election as Nigeria’s President-elect.

“We also see it as a commitment of support by a key member of the international community for the incoming administration after that of UK, Israel and France.

“And let’s not forget that it came shortly after the Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the U.S Embassy in Nigeria, Mr David Greene, paid a courtesy call on the Vice-President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima, in Abuja, ” the forum said.

Yuguda said that the conversations were reassuring, especially as the relationship between both countries had been cordial under President Muhammad Buhari’s administration.

According to him, the forum was elated that even before his inauguration, Tinubu was emphatic on the need for the U.S. to factor in Nigeria’s important place in Africa.

He added that Tinubu had also appealed to the U.S. to provide the needed assistance in the areas of security and economic investment for the nation to lead the way in Africa.

He expressed optimism that Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda would build on the foundation laid by Buhari’s administration for a more prosperous nation.

The forum’s BOT chairman hailed Israel for its recent declaration of interest to work with the president-elect to advance the 60-year long relations with Nigeria.

(NAN)