Forum urges Tinubu to appoint former APC presidential aspirant minister of youth

By Awayi Kuje

Nigeria Forum for the Advancement and Development of Youth ( NIFADY), has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to appoint and deploy former presidential aspirant of All Progressives Congress ( APC), Dr Nicolas Felix as Minister of Youth.

The National Coordinator of NIFADY, Mr Suleiman Angbashim made the call while adressing newsmen in Lafia on Monday.

The coordinator hailed Tinubu for the redeployment of Abubakar Momoh as Minister of Youth to the ministry of Niger Delta.

Angbashim thanked Tinubu for assembling his cabinet within the required 60 days in office, and assured him of the organisation’s support to succeed.

He urged President Tinubu to appoint Felix as minister of youth to enable him contribute positively to the development of the country.

” The organisation appeal to His Excellency, Bola Tinubu to appoint the youngest presidential aspirant of APC, Felix as minister of youth.

” We are aware that he is from Edo and has worked tirelessly for the victory of APC in the 2023 electons and we believe he has the capacity to deliver.

” Youths like Felix has worked tirelessly in mobilising youths across the country to support APC during the 2023 elections and he should be considered for this job,” he said .

He urged youths across the country to support the administration of President Tinubu for a better Nigeria. ( NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

