Forum urges Tinubu to appoint former APC presidential aspirant minister of youth

August 21, 2023 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News 0



By Awayi Kuje

 Nigeria Forum for the Advancement and Development of Youth ( NIFADY), has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to appoint and deploy former presidential aspirant of All Progressives Congress ( APC), Dr Nicolas Felix as Minister of Youth.

The National Coordinator of NIFADY, Mr  Suleiman Angbashim made the call while adressing  newsmen in Lafia on Monday.

The coordinator hailed Tinubu for  the redeployment of Abubakar  Momoh as Minister of Youth to the ministry of  Niger Delta.

Angbashim thanked Tinubu for assembling his cabinet within  the required 60 days in office,  and assured him of the organisation’s support  to succeed.

He urged  President Tinubu to appoint Felix as minister of youth to enable him contribute positively to the development of the country.

” The organisation appeal to His Excellency, Bola  Tinubu to appoint the  youngest presidential aspirant of APC, Felix as minister of youth.

” We are aware that he is from Edo  and has worked tirelessly for the victory of APC in the 2023 electons and  we believe he has the capacity to deliver.

” Youths like  Felix has worked tirelessly in mobilising  youths across the country to support APC during the 2023 elections and he should be considered for this job,” he said .

He urged  youths across the country to support the administration of President Tinubu for a better Nigeria. ( NAN)