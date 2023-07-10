Forum urges Tinubu, governors to appoint more youths, women

By Awayi Kuje

The Nigeria Forum for the Advancement and Development of Youth (NIFADY), has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and state governors, to prioritise the appointment of more youths and women into their cabinets.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the forum’s National Coordinator, Mr Suleiman Angbashim and its National Secretary, Mr Imaji Gabriel on Monday in Lafia.

Angbashim said that the appointment of more youths and women, would enable them contribute positively to the development of the country.

He urged Tinubu to appoint Dr Nicolas Felix, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as minister.

He said that call was based on his track records and to give the youth a sense of belonging.

“Appointing youths like Felix into your cabinet, other youths and women, will generally increase positive participation of more youths in nation building.

“We call on Tinubu to appoint more youths into the cabinet. We are aware that a lot of people are working to bring back recycled leaders into the system,“he said.

“But we call on our beloved president to appoint younger generation into his cabinet.

“We equally call on all governors across the country to appoint more youths and women into their cabinets,” he said.

Angbashim also called on the youths and other Nigerians to support Tinubu and other leaders to succeed.

“As a youth organisation, we call on youths across the nation to give maximum support to the government and shun any violence,” he said

He urged the youths and other Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and live peacefully with their neighbours for development to thrive. (NAN)

