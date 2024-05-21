Forum urges Ododo to investigate alleged “secret” coronation of new “Elulu of Mopa

The Iloke Elders Forum of Mopa, Mopa Amuro Local Government Area of Kogi, has called on Gov. Ahmed Ododo to investigate what it described as “secrete coronation’’ of new “Elulu of Mopa”.

The Leader of the Forum, Mr Ruben Famodile, made the call while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

Famodile noted with concern the alleged secret coronation of Chief Muyiwa Ibeun as the new Elulu of Mopa, in spite of a subsisting court order and rotational agreement in the community.

He said that the four royal families including Ajerin and Aisan from Odole community, as well as Ipatia and Ilegemo families from Iloke community usually produce candidate to be installed as the oba.

Famodile said that while three of the four families had served their turns, it was now the turn of Ipatia House to produce the Elulu of Mopa.

He said that contrary to the existing arrangement that had engendered peace in the community over years, Ibeun from Ikeji Community, out of four communities was installed as the new oba.

Famodile added that there was an existing suit before the High Court Koton Karfe of Kogi, wherein the selection and nomination process of the next Elulu was being challenged.

“The High Court in Koton Karfe, Kogi had earlier on in a ruling issued an interim order directing all parties to maintain status quo ante,’’ he said.

He expressed surprise that the Otunba of Mopa, Oba Saul Olojo, who is the 1st Defendant in the case went ahead to install the new chief in disregard of the existing order of the court.

`We are surprised by the speed and secrecy associated with this illegal installation event of a first class, Oba, supervising not only Mopa but the entire Mopamuro traditional council.

“ This is a desperation taken too far. Ordinarily, a celebration of this magnitude calls for state, national, and global participation.”

He called on the state government to intervene for the sake of justice and peace of the communities involved.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Oloniruha