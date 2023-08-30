Forum tasks Oborevwori to build on achievements of predecessor

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The Delta Media Forum (DMF), has tasked Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori to build on the achievements of his predecessor toward developing the state.

The DMF which is made up of Abuja based media professionals from Delta, said this in a statement by Mr Chris Onokpegu, its acting secretary in Abuja.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Oborevwori, for securing victory at the tribunal. This outcome serves as an affirmation of the mandate granted to him by Delta people.

“Additionally, the tribunal’s validation reaffirms the integrity of the electoral process during the February election,” he said.

He lauded Oborevwori for his efforts to enhance the well-being of the Delta people particularly through the distribution of palliatives as part of measures to alleviate the challenges caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

He advised the governor to build upon the accomplishments of his predecessor, particularly state’s transportation system.

He also congratulated Mr Festus Keyamo on his appointment as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, saying his reappointment was a testament to his unwavering integrity and dedication to public service.

Onokpegu commended President Bola Tinubu for recognising Keyamo’s commitment, saying the forum was proud of him and had unwavering confidence in his ability to excel.

“His appointment comes as no surprise, given his distinguished intellect and diligent work ethics.

“Despite concerns about the challenges within the aviation and aerospace sector, we maintain an optimistic outlook for Keyamo.

“The resilient and pioneering spirit of the people of Delta ensures that he will overcome obstacles and ascend to success,” he said.

He also congratulated all representatives of the state at the National Assembly, including Senators and lawmakers at the House of Representatives, urging them to legislate judiciously for the benefit of all.(NAN)

