Forum tasks INEC on credible polls

By Sylvester Thompson

Princeton Leadership Forum (PFL) has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the conduct of credible elections so as to fulfill the will of Nigerians.

Dr Chibuike Echem, President of the forum, made the appeal at its maiden series of dialogue themed: “What kind of leaders should Nigerians elect’’, held on Friday in Abuja”.

Echem said’: ”Credibility at the forthcoming elections will enable Nigeria to recover its glory as the will of the people shall prevail.

“The 25th day of this month will be remarkable for Nigerians as we will go to the polls which is our civic responsibility and this is one of the major tasks we owe this country.

“I want to call on Nigerians, especially the youths, to go out en masse and vote while INEC should ensure that the will of the people prevail,’’ he said.

Echem said that so much was at stake at the upcoming elections, ”because people are sensitive and more aware.”

Similarly, Mr Remy Chukwunyere, Executive Director of Ugwumba Leadership Center for Africa, said that Nigeria needed a leader with the political to impact positively on the citizens.

He added: ”Leadership is all about influence, hence a good leader should be able to influence positively.

“Nigeria needs a leader with political will to change the narrative.”

Ifeanyi Ngama, Chairman of Exwhyzee Technologies, said Nigeria needed a leader with capability to lead the country the right way.

According to him, the credibility of the political parties and the candidates was important in choosing a leader, adding ”but the credibility of the candidate is more important.”

Abdulmimini Ahmed, CEO of Capital Limited said Nigeria needed a ”transformable leader irrespective of age, party or tribe.” (NAN)