Forum of defunct CPC charge Nigerians to trust Tinubu’s reforms, policies

Forum of defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), has charged Nigerians to trust in the process of President Bola Tinubu’s reforms and policies.

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Spokesperson of the Forum, Sen. Umaru Al-makura and a former governor of Nasarawa State gave the charge at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Al-makura said that the foundation being laid by the Tinubu-led administration through his reforms and policies, would lead to a more prosperous and secured future for Nigerians.

He said that the Forum remained strong, united, and deeply loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) contrary to insinuations in some quarters.

“We have come together today with clarity, unity, and purpose to reaffirm our commitment to the ideals that brought us together in 2013.

“And to send a clear message to all Nigerians that the former CPC majority stakeholders remain strong, united, and deeply loyal to the APC and President Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

He noted that recent developments had seen a flood of speculation and misinformation about the position of the defunct CPC within the APC.

“We are very much here, standing tall, standing proud, and standing firm within the party that we helped to found through sweat, sacrifice, and patriotic commitment.

“We remain part and parcel of the APC family,” he added.

Al-Makura recalled how the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), All Nigerian People’s Party(ANPP), and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) among others contributed enormously to the spirit of unity and national cohesion that led to the defeat of an incumbent government in 2015.

He said that the move ushered in a new era under the leadership of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is this spirit of sacrifice, patriotism, and commitment to Nigeria’s future that guided our every action.

“Today, under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria faces challenging but necessary reforms.

“As responsible citizens and co-founders of this political party, we believe that now more than ever, we must remain steadfast, patient, and supportive.

“We commend the bold steps taken by President Tinubu and urged Nigerians to trust the process, knowing that the foundation being laid today would lead to a more prosperous and secure futured,” he said.

He urged members of the APC who may feel aggrieved with the Tinubu-led administration to explore options within the party to resolve their grievances.

This former Nasarawa State governor said could be done through dialogue, patience, and perseverance.

“True loyalty is tested not in times of comfort, but in times of travail.

We urge all to use the structures and constitutional avenues forward.

“We do so with renewed strength, a deep sense of responsibility, and an unshakable commitment to the APC and the success of Tinubu’s administration and ultimately, the future of our beloved country.

“The former CPC stands tall, proud, and firmly rooted in the APC family and the service of our dear country, Nigeria,” Al-Makura added. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)