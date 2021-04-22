Kauran Gwandu Advocacy Forum has obtained Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms for 320 less-privileged students in Kebbi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forms were distributed on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi to support the orphans and children of the less-privileged members of the society.

NAN also reports that the UTME is a computer-based standardised examination conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for prospective undergraduates in Nigeria.

Speaking at the occasion, the National President, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Alhaji Nasir Idris said the programme was designed for those children who could not afford to further their education due to financial constraints.

Idris, represented by a member representing a lawmaker in the State Assembly, Alhaji Umar Altain-Dan-Fare, commended the foundation for the initiative.

He urged other NGOs, wealthy individuals and philanthropists to support the forum in order to complement government efforts in promoting education in the state.

The NUT boss observed that the donation was not only encouraging but a path to promoting unity and guarantying security in the society.

Also speaking, the Chairman, 4+4 Buhari and Bagudu Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Kabir Giant, applauded the founder of the organisation for giving the less-privileged the opportunity to acquire sound knowledge.

He added that the gesture would also promote Girl-Child Education and bring sanity to the education system.

“We are in full support of this, a lot of achievements had been recorded under this programme.

“This forum has empowered thousands of women and youth across the state,’’ Giant said.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Kauran Gwandu Advocacy Forum, Mansir Sarki-Gwandu, assured that the forms would be distributed across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Sarki-Gwandu added that the less-privileged such as orphans and widows willing to further their education would now have the opportunity to do so.

He appreciated the NUT President for providing the opportunity to the less-privileged persons to acquire knowledge for the betterment of society.

“This gesture will certainly uplift the teeming youths.

“It is better than giving out money, just as the saying goes.

Sarki-Gwandu appealed to other well-to-do individuals of the society to emulate the good gesture to produce an educated society and reduce suffering among the less privileged.

One of the beneficiaries, Yusuf Alhassan-Wara expressed appreciation to the forum for supporting him.

Alhassan-Wara added that he was supposed to have been in the university but lack of sponsorship crippled his ambition. (NAN)

