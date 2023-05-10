Forum lauds NAN for being objective, neutral in its reportage

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Stakeholders Forum has commended the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) for being objective and neutral in news dissemination.

Retired Col. Abdulmumini Aminu, the leader of the forum said this when he led a delegation of the forum on a visit to Mr Buki Ponle, the NAN Managing Director on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the visit was to appreciate the agency ahead of the May 29 inauguration of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the President-elect.

He said the programmes included a prayer session and recognition of some state governors that played vital role by standing with the APC and its presidential candidate leading to victory at the Feb. 25 presidential election.