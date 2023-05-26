Forum evaluates President Buhari’s performance on infrastructure, others

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Forum of Political Parties in Lagos State (FPP) has reviewed President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s performance in infrastructure renewal, as his administration winds down.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FPP is a political group and umbrella body of both registered and deregistered political parties in Lagos state.

NAN also reports that infrastructure development involves improvement of the quality of the various components of infrastructure including roads, power, ICT, water and sanitation.

Infrastructure development is a key driver for progress across the African continent and a critical enabler for productivity and sustainable economic growth.

Chief Kolawole Ajayi, the Lagos State Chairman of the forum and two-time Chairman of the Lagos State Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), told NAN on Friday that Buhari deserved some commendations in infrastructure development.

Ajayi, however, said that expectations from President Buhari’s administration were huge, but he had done his bit.

He said that though Buhari was not able to meet the yearnings of Nigerians in the area of security, economy and anti-corruption fight, the President did what he could.

“Buhari tried in infrastructure. Just this week he also inaugurated the Second Niger Bridge connected Delta and Anambra as well as a private refinery in Lagos, among other infrastructures.

“We can see the performance in the ministry of transportation while in other ministries’ performance, little nothing to write home about,” Ajayi, the Lagos State Chairman, Alliance for Democracy (AD), said.

On anti-corruption war, Ajayi said that Buhari did not sustain the fight till the end of his administration.

“We thought he would come and fight corruption headlong but same corruption has gone high in the country.

“The agency fighting corruption, what it does is selected fight against corruption. It should have been total, not sparing any sacred cow.

“It is sad to hear that some people being invited by the anti-corruption agencies and are still moving about while some others are giving the agency excuses on when to be available for interrogation,” Ajayi said.

On security, he said that the President, though made some progress in fighting Boko Haram, the menace of banditry had also festered so much that many lives had been lost.

“The President should have come up with sustainable policies to address the nation’s hydra headed security, economy and corruption challenges,” he said.

On economy and debt management, Ajayi said that the huge debt burdens on the nation was not too good as there was no improvement in the condition of living even after taking huge loans.

He added that the President didn’t do much in uniting the country as the country still remained polarised.

Ajayi said that the incoming administration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, needed proper planning to move us away from the nation’s challenges and give hope to the suffering masses.

The former IPAC boss, however, expressed hope that the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu’s would reposition the country on path of development.

“He is a knowledgeable and experienced person who knows how to manage the people and the resources. He will handle the challenges,” he said. (NAN)