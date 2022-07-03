Forum endorses Tinibu, Gov. Sule for 2023 elections

By Sunday John

A group under the aegis of Northern APC Youths Counselling Forum on Sunday endorsed Bola Tinubu for President and Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for second term in the 2023 general elections.

An activist, Yusuf Nasir, Chairman of the forum, made the endorsement at an interaction with newsmen in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

According to him, the endorsement is necessitated by their contributions to stabilisation of democracy in the country, towards transforming the various sectors of the economy.

He said Tinibu had carried out a lot of projects while serving as the governor of Lagos State from 1999-2007.

“He is a detrabilised Nigerian because as governor, a lot of northerners, Igbos and Yurubas from other states served under him.

“So we decided to mobilise people for him to reciprocate the gesture of physical and human capacity development done to Nigerians across the country, irrespective of tribe or religion affiliation,” he added.

The group also called on the people of Nasarawa State to re-elect Gov. Sule for another term to enable him to consolidate and continue his transformational projects and policies.

He explained that the governor in the last three years, had done well in security, education, economy, youths empowerment and development, among others.

He said the group took the decision to endorse the duo after sincere deliberation on the current political situation in the country and developmental stride of APC.

He added that the records of achievements of the duo and the value they added to democracy had endeared them to the majority of the people in the state and country. (NAN).

