Forum demands release of kidnapped Afenifere youth president

By Aderogba George

The Forum of National Youth Leaders of All Political Parties in Nigeria (FNYLPPN) has called for the immediate release of Mr Eniola Ojajuni, National President of Afenifere Youths, who is reportedly being held by kidnappers.

In a statement signed by the forum’s co-chairmen, Eze-Onyebuchi Chukwu and Chinaza Ike, and made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, the group expressed concern over the situation.

The forum condemned the abduction, stating that it was deeply disturbed by the distressing video of Ojajuni pleading for help.

It urged President Bola Tinubu, the Governor of the victim’s state, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Director of the Department of State Services, the I-G of Police, and all Nigerians to take action to secure the youth leader’s release.

“We also appeal to our brothers in the bush to reconsider their actions. Whatever their reasons for abducting the youth leader, it should not cost him his life.

“He has done nothing wrong to you. We plead with you, in the spirit of brotherhood, to spare his life”.

The forum further called on security agencies to intensify efforts to protect Nigerians and put an end to such traumatic experiences.

“It is unacceptable that, in this digital age, a citizen has been held captive for days without any news of his rescue.

“May God protect him,” the statement concluded. (NAN)(