Forum demands probe of Prof. Akintoye’s letter on alleged plans to attack S/West

 The Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAP) has urged Agencies to probe Prof. Banji Akintoye’s of  alleged   plans by some  terrorists to attack the South West.

The forum arising from an emergency meeting in Lagos on said that  the letter professor that the entire South West might have been surrounded  by terrorists had raised an alarm that might lead to unnecessary upheaval in the region  if unverified.

The  News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)   that Akintoye, a  Second Republic Senator and a renowned Historian had written  a letter to South West governors  on Wednesday.

He, in the letter,  had  alleged that some terrorists were planning to attack the entire Yorubaland with the objective of wrecking the economy of the region.

The  forum’s National Coordinator,  Chief  Adeshina Animashaun, said this when he  spoke to newsmen after a closed door meeting.

He said:  “Government and agencies should examine Akintoye’s thoroughly,  considering his past utterances and antecedents in support of an  alleged  secession plan by Yorubaland from the rest of Nigeria.

  “Akintoye  know much more than we all think he knows.

“He should be questioned regarding this particular alarm he is raising because his antecedents and utterances as well as those of the members of his group advocating and agitating for secession of the South-West and the  disintegration of the Nigerian nation are issues that be properly examined.”

 Animashaun advised  youths to be careful  of  not joining  unpatriotic groups in order not find themselves fighting the wrong cause when it would have been too late for them  to back out only to have  fallen  on the wrong side of the law.

“Our youths should avoid recruited to support and fight the cause of terrorist groups under the guise of agitating for an Oodua Republic or  an independent Yoruba nation,” he said.

The YAF coordinator, therefore, advised the Federal Government and  governors of the six South-west states to ensure the of adequate agents throughout the  region.

He said that such would help to forestall plans by any groups of persons or individuals to instigate violence and cause chaos and in the region.

 Animashaun also implored all well-meaning Yoruba youths to join hands and rise against terrorism and agitation for secession by any  groups or individuals up to cause chaos and endanger the lives and property of people of the South-west and, indeed Nigeria.

“We all be vigilant and report suspicious movements to the nearest security agencies within our areas,” he said.

 He also  urged traditional rulers throughout Yorubaland to admonish youths in their domains to eschew violence, crime, and advised parents to also let their wards know the consequences of crime and treason.

 “All we want is peaceful coexistence and unity in the southwest,” he added.

 NAN that the meeting was attended by representatives of the forum from Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Lagos States. (NAN)

