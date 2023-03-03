Forum confident Tinubu will turn economy around, implement dynamic policies

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals’ Forum says it is confident that the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu will turn Nigeria’s economy around and implement dynamic policies that will drive development across the country.

Malam Isa Yuguda, Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) APC Professionals’ Forum gave the assurance in a statement on Friday in Abuja while congratulating Tinubu on his electoral victory at the Feb. 25 presidential election.

Yuguda, also a former governor of Bauchi State said it was a thing of joy for the APC that President Muhammadu Buhari would be handing over power to another administration led by one of its founding fathers.

“As you prepare to succeed President Buhari, the forum is confident that Nigerians will benefit from your widely known capacity to introduce and implement dynamic policies that will drive development across the country.

“Everyone in the forum is convinced that you will not only build on the achievements of President Buhari, but also preserve the legacies of his administration which all party members are proud of,” he said.

Yuguda said the forum agreed with Tinubu on the need for a healing process and his readiness to reach out to everyone that was angry and hurt as he said in his victory speech.

“This is the hallmark of a great leader, which is a quality we know you possess.

“As a party, we are indeed on the cusp of Renewed Hope based on the mandate that Nigerians across the country freely gave you.

“May Almighty Allah guide and grant you success as you begin the transition from President-elect to President,” Yuguda said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC professionals’ forum is a registered stakeholders’ forum of the party, comprising professionals and technocrats in diverse fields who are registered APC members.

Tinubu, a former two-term governor of Lagos State polled 8, 794,726 to emerge winner of the Feb. 25, presidential election according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and Tinubu’s closest rival got 6, 984, 520 votes while Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party polled 6,101, 533 at the election(NAN)