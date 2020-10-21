Forum condemns hijack of #EndSARS protest in Edo

The Concerned Edo Citizens Forum (CECF), a socio-political forum, on Wednesday in Benin condemned the hijack of the #EndSARS peaceful protests in Edo by hoodlums.

Convener of the Forum, Mr Roy Oribhabor, also condemned the wanton destruction that characterised the protest

“The Forum sympathies with those who lost their beloved ones, friends and family members,’’ he said in a statement.

“CECF prays to God to accept the souls of the departed persons. They are indeed our heroes,’’ he added.

Oribhabor also commended the Edo State government for its prompt action to stop the destruction of lives and properties, but called on it to review the curfew it imposed on the state.