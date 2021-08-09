Forum Chair urges parents to support proper education of their children

The Chairman, The Bells University Parents’ Forum (BUPF), Ota, Ogun, Mr Rotimi Dosunmu, has advised parents to support the institution’s vision of giving sound education to their children and also properly moulding their character.

Dosunmu gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota.

He urged parents not to limit their role to only paying the school fees of their children but also teaching them good morals that would make the society a better place to live in.

“If we do not leave everything to the government, the system would be better.

“Parents should support the government, not only by paying their children’s school fees but also ensuring that their children are properly trained and developed,” he said.

Dosunmu stressed that if children were properly brought up, the country would experience peace and criminal activities such as kidnapping, rape and armed robbery would be reduced to barest minimum.

He noted that the inability of some parents to properly train their wards on good morals had compounded the problems in the education sector and the society at large.

The forum chair appealed to the Federal Government to properly fund the education sector, adding that through adequate funding and parents’ support the quality of education would be enhanced

He urged parents not to shy away from cautioning their children against bad behaviours. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...