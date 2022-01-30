Forum calls for parliamentary committee on screening of Electoral Commissioners, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Electoral Forum, an initiative of Electoral Hub has called for the formation of a parliamentary committee that will be tasked with the conduct of transparent screening for National Electoral Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners.

This was part of the recommendations made at the end of the Forum’s Third Technical Session conducted on Saturday, 22 January 2022, at Abuja.

The forum’s Third Technical Session, which was supported by the MacArthur Foundation, was held to discuss key ‘contentious’ areas for further reform in the electoral process, including political party primaries and mode of appointment of members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Chairman of the Forum, Prof Adebayo Olukoshi in a statement revealed that at the end of the technical session, the forum arrived at the consensus that a parliamentary committee should be formed which will be saddled with the responsibility of conducting a transparent screening of National Electoral Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners, among other critical functions.

He said,”During the technical session, Forum members proceeded to discuss extensively options for reforming the mode of appointment of INEC members. They came to a consensus that a parliamentary committee should be formed and tasked with conducting a transparent screening process for National Electoral Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners, with the intention that the procedures for nomination would consider people with ‘knowledge, carriage, and courage.

“The Forum also supported the idea of the scrutiny of nominees being the responsibility of the public. They proposed that the CVs of nominees be thoroughly scrutinised, with members of the public having the ability to raise issues and provide comments.

“They also proposed that civil society organisations should be accountable for investigating the professional and political backgrounds, as well as the integrity of nominees, to ensure that the Commission does not become a breeding ground or marketplace for lobbyists.”

Olukoshi also disclosed that on the issue of appointment of INEC members, it was proposed that the number of members appointed/replaced at any given time should be one-third of the full capacity to safeguard the continuity of the Commission, and to ensure that new members are not overburdened with preparation for elections as the remaining two-thirds would ensure continuity and bridging of gaps.

He stated that forum members also submitted that women and persons with disabilities deserve a level playing field as well as no barriers to entry.

Moving to the issue of political party primaries, Olukoshi noted that the Forum agreed that establishing direct primaries at all levels of political parties would be prohibitively expensive, and neither the parties nor INEC are equipped to deal with such pressure.

“Moreover, Forum members held that it is a prevalent misconception that direct primaries are more democratic than indirect and consensus primaries. They held that that regardless of the manner of primary elections used, the final choice of candidate is the entitlement of all voters.

“As a result, Forum members proposed that it is more important to identify measures to increase democratic and inclusive procedures, rather than regulating the internal affairs of parties and nominations.

“Some measures proposed include building the capacity of political parties to be defenders of democracy, sensitising party members on regulations governing the practice of party primaries and making party members aware of the power of their vote,” he stated.

Following the rich discussions of the day, the Chairman and some members of the Forum embarked on a courtesy visit to the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday, 24 January 2022. The meeting was held to formally “propose” the Forum to the INEC Chairman and begin strategic conversations with INEC with his approval.

