Forum calls for equity in zoning of NASS leadership

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The APC State Assembly Forum (ASAF) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu and APC leadership to ensure equity, while zoning principal offices in the incoming 10th National Assembly.

The Director-General of the forum, Mr Fubara Dagogo, made the appeal in a letter to APC leadership made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

The letter which was addressed to APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, urged the party’s leadership to balance the lopsidedness in the Senate leadership by zoning its presidency to the North West.

Dagogo said that the North West zone still remained one of the few zones in the country that had not produced President of the Senate since the country returned to democracy in 1999.

He said that allowing the North West produce the 10th President of the Senate would strengthen the APC political base and boost the morale of the people from that region.

He also advocated that the Speaker of the House of Representatives be zoned to the South East while the South-South should retain the office of Deputy Senate President.

He urged APC leadership to consider the South East for Senate Majority Leader, while the North Central zone should be given the House Majority Leader.

Dagogo explained that the Forum comprised of elected and serving State Assembly members on the platform of the APC across the federation.

He said that the platform provides a common platform for the party’s lawmakers at State Houses of Assembly to pool resources, share knowledge and experiences in a peer review approach.

He added that the idea was to promote the progressive ideology of APC for the purpose of bringing visible good governance across the country.

He further added that in a special consultative session on April 11 in Abuja, the forum convened a session to plan for the upcoming induction of newly elected APC State Assembly members.

“We took leave to delve into the topical issue of the leadership of the incoming 10th National Assembly under the majority party, APC.

“We noted the feverish interest it has generated in the party and the polity, and our deep concern draws from past experiences, especially witnessed in the choosing of the leadership of the 8th National Assembly in 2015.

“To this end, we resolved to communicate our considered position openly to the national leadership of our great party.

“In the light of the above considerations and after due consultations with the entire membership of the forum, we have hereby projected a zoning formula for further consideration and adoption,” Dagogo said.

He advised that this should be adopted as an official template for the party towards ensuring strict adherence to party cohesion, equity, fairness, justice and national unity.

He noted that haven occupied the position of the President of the Senate severally in this fourth republic; a Speaker from the South East will provide a soothing balm to members from the zone.

Dagogo added that it would also serve to encourage members in their efforts to grow the APC with renewed vigour in the zone for future victory at the polls.

He said the deeply considered projection was altruistic, nationalistic and futuristic, bearing in mind the best possible outcome for the party and the overall unity, progress and prosperity of the country.

“We urge all party faithful to look to this path as we prepare for a smooth swearing in and take-off of the incoming administration come May 29, 2023,” he said. (NAN)